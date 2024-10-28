Paramount Global—ad spending, facts and profile

\r\n Overview Paramount Global is an entertainment media company based in New York. Skydance Media in July 2024 entered a merger deal with Paramount Global. The transaction, backed by billionaire Larry Ellison, was expected to be completed in 2025, with the Paramount sequel ending up as a public company. Business segments and operations Paramount Global’s properties include broadcast network CBS; cable channels BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Showtime Networks; movie studio Paramount Pictures; and streaming services Paramount+ and Pluto TV. Worldwide ad spending: Total worldwide ad spending figures shown in the Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers report are Paramount Global's stated worldwide "advertising expenses." Paramount Global disclosed worldwide advertising expenses of $2.90 billion in 2023, up 7.8% from $2.69 billion in 2022. U.S. ad spending: Total U.S. advertising spending figures shown in the Ad Age Leading National Advertisers report are Ad Age Datacenter estimates of Paramount Global's advertising expenses. Skydance: Skydance Media struck a merger deal with Paramount Global. The transaction was expected to be completed in 2025, with a reconstituted Paramount ending up as a public company. The deal had financial backing from Larry Ellison, the billionaire founder of software marketer Oracle Corp. Skydance is a media company founded in 2010 by David Ellison, Larry Ellison's son. David Ellison was set to be chairman and CEO of new Paramount. Simon & Schuster: Paramount in October 2023 sold Simon & Schuster, its book publishing unit, to buyout firm KKR for $1.6 billion in an all-cash transaction. The deal came after Paramount in November 2022 terminated an agreement to sell Simon & Schuster to Penguin Random House, part of Bertelsmann, for $2.2 billion. That deal was unveiled in November 2020, but the U.S. Justice Department in November 2021 sued to block the transaction, and a U.S. District Court in October 2022 ruled in favor of the Justice Department. ViacomCBS: Viacom and CBS Corp. merged in December 2019. Immediately following the closing, CBS Corp., the surviving company, changed its name to ViacomCBS. ViacomCBS in February 2022 changed its name to Paramount Global. The deal reunited the two companies following a corporate split in 2005. CBS in June 1971 spun off Viacom as a separate public company. Viacom then acquired CBS in May 2000. Viacom Inc. on Dec. 31, 2005, split into two companies. The old Viacom morphed into CBS Corp., and the spinoff became the new Viacom Inc. Paramount Global trades on Nasdaq under ticker PARA. History Paramount, Viacom and CBS have a shared history. CBS in 1971 spun off Viacom as a separate public company. Viacom in 1994 acquired Paramount Communications, parent of Paramount Pictures. That came five years after former conglomerate Gulf and Western changed its name to Paramount Communications. Westinghouse Electric Corp. bought CBS in 1995. Westinghouse changed Westinghouse's name to CBS in 1997. Viacom acquired CBS in May 2000. Viacom Inc. on Dec. 31, 2005, split into two companies. The old Viacom morphed into CBS Corp., and the spinoff became the new Viacom Inc. Viacom and CBS Corp. merged Dec. 4, 2019. Immediately following the closing, CBS Corp., the surviving company, changed its name to ViacomCBS. The name CBS came from Columbia Broadcasting System, a radio station network that went on the air under the name Columbia Phonographic Broadcasting System in 1927 (shortened soon after that to Columbia Broadcasting System). "Columbia" came from Columbia Phonograph Co. (the then-owner of Columbia Records), an early investor in the radio network. ViacomCBS in February 2022 changed its name to Paramount Global. 