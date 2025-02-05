Bethany Eppner & Regine Weiner

Fandom, the world’s largest fan platform, announced the addition of Regine Weiner and Bethany Eppner to its leadership team. \nRegine Weiner joins Fandom as Senior Vice President of Community & Commerce, overseeing Fandom’s industry-leading community platform and e-commerce gaming retailer Fanatical. She reports to Perkins Miller, CEO of Fandom. \nBethany Eppner joins the team as Vice President of Global Business Marketing, developing and executing go-to-market strategies highlighting Fandom’s unique marketplace positioning and advertising solutions. She reports to Jeremy Steinberg, Chief Revenue Officer at Fandom.\n