R/GA, the creative innovation company, is proud to announce that George Griffiths will be taking on the role of SVP, Global Head of Communications. With a 14 year tenure at R/GA, George plays a critical, deeply strategic role in the shaping and protection of the R/GA brand, running a team that represents the interface between the agency and the industry. He also closely collaborates with client teams to contribute to the creative process and shape the agency’s work for successful public launch.\n