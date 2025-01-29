Jason Howell has joined the Frankfurt Kurnit law firm as a partner and as Co-Chair of the firm’s Advertising Group. Mr. Howell advises businesses ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies on the full range of advertising transactions, marketing initiatives and disputes. He represents clients across the retail, tech, entertainment, food and beverage, and advertising industries, and regularly advises leading brands such as 7-Eleven, Adobe, Zillow and other market leaders on transactions and compliance. He counsels on virtually all aspects of advertising compliance, including advertising claims and substantiation, price and discount advertising, influencer programs, loyalty programs, emerging issues in generative AI, and more.\n