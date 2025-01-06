Krista Osol and Fiorella Juarez

Full-service creative advertising agency Barrett Hofherr has hired Krista Osol as Director of Client Services and Fiorella Juarez as Head of Brand Management.\nOsol is skilled in leading teams, optimizing processes, and building strong client relationships.\nJuarez will split her time between managing existing businesses and pursuing new opportunities.\nBarrett Hofherr recently won Sambazon and has picked up several B2B and B2C clients including DoorDash, Datadog, Monster Hunter Now, DXL Big + Tall, 8x8, a provider of voice, video, chat and contact center cloud solutions, and Cerebral, which specializes in online mental healthcare and therapy.\n