Rob Leff & Stephanie Bunnell

Building on recent momentum and increased demand in the ad sector, consumer insights leader Azira has appointed Rob Leff as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Stephanie Bunnell as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Global Marketing. The appointments underscore Azira's dedication to providing actionable consumer insights while maintaining data security.\nLeff brings over 20 yrs of leadership in ad tech, having previously served as CFO at Nativo where he played a pivotal role in securing more than $17 mil. in financing. \nBunnell has more than 15 yrs of expertise in digital advertising - generating over $1.13 bil. in incremental sales for Fortune 500 companies. She’s successfully led 3 media startups to acquisition, including Aki Technologies.\n