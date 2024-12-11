Global creative platform Marks has appointed Sarah Bustin as Creative Director. One of six recent leadership hires, Bustin joins from WPP agency Landor, and brings more than 20 years’ experience on brands like Starbucks, Danone and Diageo.\n“I always want to work with brilliant people doing brilliant work,” says Bustin. “Marks is without doubt the place to do that. We’re producing creative that transforms brands and businesses, and that is the foundation of all great agency-client relationships.\n