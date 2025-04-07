PepsiCo—ad spending, facts and profile

\r\n Overview PepsiCo is a marketer of soft drinks, salty snacks and other beverage and food products. The company markets products in more than 200 countries and territories. PepsiCo’s headquarters is in Purchase, New York. Business segments and operations PepsiCo’s brands include Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker and SodaStream. See more: PepsiCo’s business and brands Marketing spending Worldwide ad spending: Total worldwide advertising spending figures shown in the Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers report are PepsiCo’s stated worldwide “advertising expenses.” PepsiCo disclosed worldwide advertising expenses of $3.8 billion in 2023, up 8.6% from $3.5 billion in 2022. PepsiCo also breaks out a larger expense bucket, “advertising and other marketing activities.” Worldwide spending in that bucket was: 2023: $5.7 billion 2022: $5.2 billion 2021: $5.1 billion 2020: $4.6 billion U.S. ad spending: Total U.S. advertising spending shown in the Ad Age Leading National Advertisers report is an Ad Age Datacenter estimate. Links to Ad Age's advertiser rankings Latest rankings: U.S. The Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024 ranking was released Oct. 28, 2024. Past rankings: U.S. Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2023 Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022 Latest rankings: worldwide The Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers 2024 ranking was released Dec. 9, 2024. Past rankings: worldwide Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers 2023 Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers 2022 Financial results See more: PepsiCo financial results Read PepsiCo's annual filing Deals and strategic moves PepsiCo in March 2025 signed a deal to buy Austin, Texas- based poppi, a prebiotic soda brand, for $1.95 billion, including $300 million of anticipated cash tax benefits and a net purchase price of $1.65 billion. PepsiCo in August 2022 made a $550 million investment in Celsius Holdings, a fitness-energy drink marketer. PepsiCo received preferred stock convertible to an 8.5% ownership stake in Celsius. PepsiCo also entered a long-term distribution agreement with Celsius. Publicly traded Celsius is based in Boca Raton, Florida. PepsiCo in the first quarter of 2022 sold its Tropicana, Naked and other juice brands in North America and Europe to buyout firm PAI Partners for about $3.5 billion cash while retaining a 39% stake. The North America portion of the transaction was completed on Jan. 24, 2022. The Europe portion of the deal closed on Feb. 1, 2022. PepsiCo said the juice business had about $3 billion in net revenue in 2021. PepsiCo bought orange juice marketer Tropicana Products for $3.3 billion in 1998 and acquired Naked Juice Co., a marketer of healthy beverages, for an undisclosed price in 2007. PepsiCo in April 2020 bought Rockstar Energy Beverages, a marketer of energy beverages and related products, for an upfront cash payment of about $3.85 billion and contingent consideration related to future tax benefits associated with the acquisition of about $900 million. PepsiCo in June 2020 bought Be & Cheery, a snack company in China, from Haoxiangni Health Food Co. for $705 million. PepsiCo in March 2020 bought Pioneer Foods Group, a food and beverage marketer based in South Africa, for about $1.2 billion. PepsiCo in April 2019 bought CytoSport from Hormel Foods Corp. The acquisition included the Muscle Milk and Evolve brands. Hormel said it received final proceeds from the transaction of $479.8 million. PepsiCo in December 2018 bought SodaStream International in a transaction valued at $3.3 billion. Israel-based SodaStream marketed devices and products allowing consumers to turn tap water into sparkling water and soft drinks. At the time the deal was announced in August 2018, SodaStream marketed its products in 45 countries. PepsiCo in November 2016 bought KeVita, a U.S.-based marketer of fermented probiotic and kombucha beverages. In announcing the deal, PepsiCo said: “The transaction will expand PepsiCo’s health and wellness offerings in the premium chilled beverage space.” The deal price wasn’t disclosed. Management and employees Ramon Laguarta is the PepsiCo’s chairman and CEO. See more: PepsiCo management See more: PepsiCo careers Stock PepsiCo trades on Nasdaq under ticker PEP. History Pepsi-Cola Co. was incorporated in 1919. Herman W. Lay started a potato chip business in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1932. Soon after that, Lay formed H.W. Lay & Co. H.W. Lay merged with Frito Co. in 1961, forming Frito-Lay. Pepsi-Cola merged with Frito-Lay in 1965, forming PepsiCo. PepsiCo acquired Pizza Hut in 1977; Taco Bell in 1978; and Kentucky Fried Chicken in 1986. PepsiCo in 1997 spun off those three fast-food chains to shareholders as an independent public company, Tricon Global Restaurants. Tricon in May 2002 changed its name to Yum Brands. See more: PepsiCo history