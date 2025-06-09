Agency company revenue

Ad Age’s ranking of the world’s biggest agency companies is based on revenue.

Some major agency companies including WPP, Publicis Groupe, Interpublic Group of Cos. and Dentsu Group disclose both revenue and net revenue (or a figure similar to net revenue).

Net revenue is revenue less pass-through costs. Pass-through costs include media pass-through costs, third-party vendor costs, production costs and out-of-pocket expenses that are charged directly to clients.

WPP, Publicis, Interpublic and Dentsu emphasize net revenue (or a figure similar to net revenue) as a measure of performance. Omnicom Group discloses only revenue.

WPP, with 2023 worldwide revenue of $18.5 billion, retained the No. 1 spot among agency companies, a position it has held since the 2009 Agency Report.

Ad Age’s ranking of agency companies includes legacy agency holding companies and other firms such as Accenture Song, part of consulting giant Accenture. Accenture Song reported approximate revenue of $18 billion in fiscal 2023, putting it close behind WPP.

Top 30

Worldwide revenue for the 30 biggest agency companies increased 5.6% to $148 billion in 2023.

The top five legacy holding companies—WPP, Publicis, Omnicom, Interpublic and Dentsu—accounted for nearly half ($69 billion) of that revenue, up 2.7%.

The remaining 25 companies had combined revenue of $79 billion in 2023, up 8.2%.

Major consultancies reported strong growth, with increases of 16.4% at Deloitte Digital, 12.5% at Accenture Song and 8.0% at TCS Interactive.

TCS Interactive, which appears in Agency Report for the first time, is part of Tata Consultancy Services, an information technology services and global outsourcing company based in India.

