2024 Small Agency Awards 

Drake Cooper had a record-setting 2023: The Boise, Idaho-based agency that is 100% owned by employees won more national accounts than ever in its 46-year history, including Blue Diamond Almonds, Challenge Butter, Brookfield Properties, Chevron and its subsidiary Texaco.

The shop kicked off the year promoting Co-President and General Manager Mindy Stomp, who first joined in 2022 from VML, as only its third CEO in history. Stomp is also the agency’s first female CEO. She replaced Jamie Cooper, who retired in early 2023.

Under Stomp’s leadership, the agency increased its headcount 45% to 70 people in 2023. Drake Cooper transitioned to become employee-owned in 2020, meaning all workers have shares in the agency. In the first two years since becoming employee-owned, the agency’s share price spiked 123% and 195%, respectively.

Revenue rose to $10.9 million in 2023, from $9.6 million in 2022. Drake Cooper projects 2024 revenue of $13.9 million.

The agency also made a big impact on its state, helping the Idaho Office of Drug Policy and the governor’s office launch a campaign to combat the opioid epidemic. Drake Cooper created a series of gripping ads targeted to teens, young adults, parents and caregivers illustrating the stark reality of fentanyl overdoses.

The “Fentanyl: All It Takes Is Everything” campaign garnered more than 60 million impressions, noteworthy in a state with a population just shy of 2 million people, and delivered a 55% increase in fentanyl awareness among targeted young adults and teens.

For client Idaho Central Credit Union, Drake Cooper created a campaign centered around a fictitious family, “The Greens,” who use the bank’s various digital products to help them in their daily lives.

The goal of the campaign was to showcase Idaho Central Credit Union as a tech-forward bank that allows customers to “bank on the go, anywhere and at any time,” and it successfully boosted memberships by more than 50,000. Google search volume for the credit union also increased by 22% and conversions grew by more than 30% in the week following the campaign’s regional airing in the 2023 Super Bowl.