Stellantis—ad spending, facts and profile

\r\n Overview Stellantis is a global automaker. Stellantis was formed by the 2021 merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group. Stellantis headquarters is in Lijnden, Netherlands, near Amsterdam. Business segments and operations See more: Stellantis business and brands Stellantis has 14 automotive brands: American brands: European brands: Global sport utility: Premium: Luxury: Stellantis operates two mobility brands: The Alfa Romeo brand reentered the U.S. in 2014. The Fiat brand reentered the U.S. in 2011. Marketing spending Worldwide ad spending: Worldwide ad spending figures shown in the Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers report reflect estimated worldwide ad spending for Stellantis. U.S. ad spending: U.S. ad spending figures shown in the Leading National Advertisers report reflect estimated U.S. ad spending for Stellantis. Links to Ad Age’s advertiser rankings Latest rankings: U.S. The Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024 ranking was released Oct. 28, 2024. \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024\r\n U.S. ad spending, rankings, analysis and profiles for the biggest marketers\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n Past rankings: U.S. Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2023 Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022 Latest rankings: worldwide The Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2024 ranking was released Dec. 9, 2024. \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2024\r\n\r\n Global ad spending, rankings, analysis and profiles for the biggest marketers\r\n\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n Past rankings: worldwide Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2023 Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2022 Financial results See more: Stellantis financial results Read Stellantis annual filing and financial reports Deals and strategic moves Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group merger: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group, the parent of Peugeot, merged on Jan. 16, 2021, forming Stellantis. The company is based in Lijnden, Netherlands, near Amsterdam. The deal was positioned as a “merger of equals.” But a November 2020 filing said: “FCA and PSA’s management determined that PSA is the acquirer for accounting purposes and as such, the merger is accounted for as a reverse acquisition.” Under the deal, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. was renamed Stellantis N.V. Peugeot S.A. (PSA Group) ceased to exist. The companies on Oct. 31, 2019, announced plans for a 50/50 merger. The companies in July 2020 said the merged firm would be called Stellantis, a name they said was rooted in the Latin verb “stello,” meaning “to brighten with stars.” Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was based in London. PSA was an automaker based in Rueil-Malmaison, a suburb of Paris. The company’s legal name was Peugeot S.A. Groupe PSA, or PSA Group, referred to the entire group of companies owned by the Peugeot S.A. holding company. Historic Fiat Chrysler Automobiles deals Renault: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on May 26, 2019, sent a proposal to French automaker Renault for a 50/50 merger. FCA withdrew its proposal on June 6, 2019, saying in a statement: “It has become clear that the political conditions in France do not currently exist for such a combination to proceed successfully.” Ferrari: FCA previously owned Italian luxury auto brand Ferrari. FCA in October 2015 staged an initial public offering for Ferrari (ticker: RACE) by selling a minority stake. FCA distributed its remaining ownership interest in Ferrari to FCA shareholders on Jan. 3, 2016. Fiat acquired Ferrari in 1975. General Motors: Then-FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne in 2015 sent an email to General Motors Co. to propose a tie-up of the two automakers. GM CEO Mary Barra in June 2015 said GM was not interested in a merger. Chrysler bankruptcy and the Fiat deal: Chrysler from 2007 through 2010 went through an upheaval including bankruptcy, changes in ownership and management, and a wholesale makeover of agencies. Then-struggling Chrysler filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization on April 30, 2009, under a plan arranged and bankrolled by the U.S. government to hand control to Fiat. Fiat on June 10, 2009, closed a deal to buy Chrysler’s key assets, paving the way for Chrysler to emerge from a quick chapter in bankruptcy. Chrysler that day took a new corporate name: Chrysler Group LLC. Fiat initially had a 20% stake in Chrysler. Fiat over time expanded its Chrysler stake, gaining 100% ownership of Chrysler Group LLC in January 2014. London-based Fiat Chrysler Automobiles officially launched on Oct. 12, 2014. Chrysler Group LLC changed its name to FCA US LLC on Dec. 15, 2014. Earlier Chrysler deals: The Fiat deal marked a return to foreign control of Chrysler brands. Daimler, the German parent of Mercedes-Benz, owned Chrysler for about a decade. Daimler-Benz and Chrysler Corp. on May 7, 1998, announced plans for what they dubbed a “merger of equals.” The companies completed the deal in late 1998, forming DaimlerChrysler. The Germans ended up in control, but that merger didn’t work. DaimlerChrysler on May 14, 2007, announced it would sell Chrysler to U.S. buyout firm Cerberus Capital Management. The sale closed in August 2007. Cerberus obtained an 80.1% stake; DaimlerChrysler kept 19.9%. DaimlerChrysler on Oct. 4, 2007, renamed itself Daimler. Daimler in 2022 changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group. The Chrysler/Cerberus deal ran aground as auto sales plunged in 2008 amid the tight credit market, tumult in financial markets and the recession. The U.S. government rescued Chrysler with a financial bailout in late 2008 and then pushed Chrysler into a restructuring that led to the bankruptcy filing and sale to Fiat. Chrysler Corp. in 1987 bought American Motors Corp., the parent of Jeep. AMC previously had been minority owned by Renault. Earlier Fiat deals: Fiat acquired Lancia in 1978; Alfa Romeo in 1984; and Maserati in 1993. Historic PSA deals General Motors in 2017 sold its European unit (Opel and Vauxhall) to PSA. Chrysler in 1978 sold its European manufacturing and sales operations, operating under the Talbot brand, to Peugeot S.A. Peugeot S.A. in 1974 bought French rival Citroen S.A. and then merged the two companies in 1976. Management and employees Carlos Tavares resigned as CEO on Dec. 1, 2024, effective immediately. Tavares became CEO of Stellantis effective with the January 2021 merger of FCA and PSA. He formerly was chairman of the PSA managing board. In a statement announcing the departure of Tavares as CEO, Stellantis said: “The process to appoint the new permanent Chief Executive Officer is well under way, managed by a Special Committee of the Board, and will be concluded within the first half of 2025. Until then, a new Interim Executive Committee, chaired by [board Chairman] John Elkann, will be established.” See more: Stellantis management See more: Stellantis careers Stock Stellantis share trade on the New York Stock Exchange, Euronext Milan and Euronext Paris. New York Stock Exchange ticker: STLA History Fiat was founded in 1899 in Turin as Societa Anonima Fabbrica Italiana di Automobili Torino, or F.I.A.T. Peugeot S.A. was founded in 1896. Walter Chrysler founded Chrysler Corp. in 1925 as successor to Maxwell Motor Co. Italy-based Fiat formed a global alliance with Chrysler in June 2009, buying a minority stake in the then-bankrupt automaker. Fiat became Chrysler’s majority owner in July 2011 and then acquired 100% ownership of Chrysler in January 2014. London-based Fiat Chrysler Automobiles officially launched on Oct. 12, 2014, when Fiat S.p.A. merged into Fiat Investments N.V., which at that point was renamed Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., or FCA NV. France-based PSA Peugeot Citroen in April 2016 rebranded as Groupe PSA, also known as PSA Group. FCA and PSA on Jan. 16, 2021, merged to form Stellantis. At that point, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. was renamed Stellantis N.V. See more: Stellantis history \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024\r\n U.S. ad spending, rankings, analysis and profiles for the biggest marketers\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n