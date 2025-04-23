Does size matter? The power of micro- and mid-tier creators in podcasting

Gone are the days when major celebrity endorsements dominate every consumer decision. Today’s consumers are turning to creators they trust—and increasingly, it’s not the biggest names commanding the most influence. \nWhile blockbuster shows grab attention, smaller, niche podcasts are increasingly driving deeper trust, higher engagement and stronger conversions. \nConsumers are looking to niche podcasts where micro- and mid-tier creators’ authentic voices resonate on a deeper level. This connection affects not only listening engagement but positively impacts ad engagement and conversion. Savvy advertisers are getting wind of the high-conversion opportunities and are exploring these smaller but mightier markets. Not all creators are created equal: Podcast hosts garner more trust than social media influencers While many brands lean on content creators—and social media influencers in particular—to introduce their brand to new audiences, social media influencers don’t foster the same level of trust as podcast hosts. In fact, only 34% of consumers trust social media influencers about social issues, while 43% of audio listeners trust podcast hosts¹. Smaller shows, bigger impact When brands focus on mid-tier podcast creators, trust and engagement become even more apparent. These podcast hosts cultivate genuine relationships with their audience. They share personal experiences, offer in-depth product reviews and foster a sense of community. In many ways, their voice becomes a regular companion in a listener’s day-to-day life. “In today’s podcast landscape, micro- and mid-tier creators like the ones that make up Audacy’s Creator Lab Network are driving some of the most meaningful audience connections—their niche content and authentic voices create a level of trust that not only boosts listening engagement but significantly enhances ad effectiveness and conversion,” said Leah Reis-Dennis, head of podcasts at Audacy. “Advertisers are starting to realize that these shows often deliver outsized impact, and the smartest ones are already investing in these high-impact, high-intimacy spaces that punch well above their weight.” The power of niche engagement driving performance It’s not just the deep connection that matters to listeners. It’s the deep expertise. Passionate podcast listeners tune in week after week for content made for their specific interests, and this translates into advertiser impact. In fact, 60% of listeners say they’re more likely to trust recommendations on niche shows, and among these niche podcast listeners, 94% have taken action after hearing a podcast ad². Though large marquee podcasts may offer greater reach, their mainstream audience is often more transient and less connected to the show. Meanwhile, mid-tier shows build highly loyal audiences, foster strong connections with the host and perform well against the key performance indicators of active brands. For brands looking to connect with specific consumer segments, niche shows offer a strategic advantage: unique audiences for brands to engage with. At Audacy, clients don’t just come for blockbuster hits —they come for high-value creator content across passion points and subcultures: from racing and Spanish-language lifestyle to comedy collectives, comic book enthusiasts, culinary storytelling, travel inspiration, sports culture and more. What does this mean for brands In podcasting, success isn’t measured by the most famous faces—it’s measured by connection. Today’s smartest media buyers are shifting their focus away from sheer scale and toward relevance. By partnering with mid-sized creators who truly resonate with specific communities, marketers can craft campaigns that feel personal, authentic and effective. It’s not about chasing the biggest names—it’s about aligning with voices that matter to the people you’re trying to reach. Longtime Audacy partner ARM, an audio media agency, serves as a leading voice on the power of niche creators and podcast ad effectiveness. As ARM puts it: “One of the things that really differentiates ARM is that rather than just buying what’s at the top of the charts, we understand and buy what performs,” ARM’s chief revenue officer Teresa Elliott said. “Working with partners like Audacy, we are finding opportunities to tap into new audiences that give our client partners a leg up. It might not be the show that everybody and their brother knows, but it’s going to be something that really resonates with the particular audience the client is looking to reach. We absolutely believe in the power of niche—and we’ve seen the results.” In genres like sports, fitness, lifestyle and finance, ARM is seeing standout performance with a variety of mid-sized shows that have two things in common: trusted, compelling hosts and loyal, responsive listeners. Shows like Cash the Ticket (sports), From the Heart with Rachel Brathen (fitness), and Jill on Money (finance) consistently deliver strong results. These podcasts deliver when it comes to engagement and return on investment, proving that the right host and the right audience can drive meaningful outcomes for brands. For brands, the takeaway is clear: the most powerful podcast partnerships aren’t always the loudest. They’re the most meaningful. 