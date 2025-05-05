How FAST will bring the best of TV to audiences and advertisers this upfronts

Today, U.S. households are spending nearly $70 a month across multiple streaming platforms, with the majority also paying for a traditional TV service. With economic concerns looming, many viewers are increasingly turning to free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) services that offer a free and easy way to access live and on-demand content. As the ubiquity of channels increases—through their integration directly into TV operating systems, direct-to-consumer apps and multichannel video programming distributor (MVPD) guides—FAST gives advertisers an extremely valuable channel to reach their desired audiences across in-demand content with the buying efficiencies of streaming at a price point that both consumers and advertisers love.