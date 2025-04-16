3 capabilities marketers can unlock with high-quality B2P data

Today’s consumers expect more from brands than ever before. They demand relevant, personalized experiences, yet their media time is becoming increasingly fragmented, spanning multiple devices, platforms and channels in both personal and professional contexts. This shift makes it difficult for marketers to deliver seamless interactions while keeping up with privacy-first expectations and evolving data regulations. A recent report found that 80% of consumers worldwide are comfortable with personalized experiences, and the majority expect them. Simultaneously, the B2B buying journey has evolved significantly to look much more like the consumer journey. On average, B2B customers now use 10 interaction channels—double the number from 2016—and expect smooth transitions across them. If these expectations aren’t met, more than half are willing to switch suppliers. The challenge is clear: While brands strive to create more personalized engagements, traditional data strategies—especially those reliant on third-party cookies—are falling short. First-party data, while valuable, often lacks the breadth to provide a holistic customer view. To bridge this gap, marketers need a high-quality B2P (business-to-person) data framework that unifies consumer and professional identities. Here’s what such a framework can unlock. Seamless identity resolution: Understanding the whole customer Identity resolution has long been a challenge in marketing, particularly as consumers engage across multiple digital and offline environments. Historically, third-party cookies served as an incomplete bridge between interactions, but their declining relevance underscores the need for a more reliable, privacy-first approach. A strong B2P framework integrates first-party data with high-quality business and consumer intelligence, creating unified customer profiles that offer a complete view of individuals. This level of identity resolution allows marketers to recognize and engage the same individual across both their personal and professional touchpoints, deliver personalized experiences without reliance on outdated cookie-based tracking and improve attribution models by accurately linking engagement to customer profiles across devices and channels. But while first-party data is a cornerstone of modern marketing, it is inherently limited in scale. Companies often struggle to expand their reach to new audiences who share similar characteristics to their best customers. This is where a high-quality identity solution can make a difference. By leveraging verified business and consumer data, marketers can develop enriched lookalike profiles to identify high-value prospects with similar attributes to existing customers, improve campaign efficiency by targeting audiences with higher conversion potential and expand market opportunities while maintaining compliance with privacy regulations. Creating a cohesive customer journey: The building blocks of a strong B2P data solution Modern consumers and B2B buyers expect tailored experiences across all touchpoints. Whether interacting via email, social media, digital ads or direct sales, they want consistency in messaging and personalization. However, fragmented data often leads to disconnected experiences. A robust business-to-person solution enables marketers to unify data across all channels, ensuring a cohesive brand experience. They can also tailor creative assets and messaging to individual behaviors, preferences and engagement history, which helps drive customer loyalty and engagement by delivering relevant content at every stage of the journey. To fully unlock the power of B2P marketing, a data framework and identity solution must include the following elements: Dun & Bradstreet’s ID Graph Plus was built to meet these requirements. Leveraging D&B’s proprietary D-U-N-S® Number, the solution connects businesses to consumer profiles, ensuring precise audience targeting and seamless identity resolution. With access to more than 136 million B2B professional contacts, 250 million consumer contacts and 83 million B2P contacts with linkages between professional and consumer personas, D&B ID Graph Plus offers expanded audience reach through enriched consumer and professional linkages, seamless omnichannel activation across leading marketing platforms and privacy-first data compliance that helps companies navigate evolving regulations confidently. As customer expectations evolve, so must marketing strategies. The days of fragmented data and ineffective targeting are over. By embracing a B2P approach powered by trusted data intelligence, marketers can navigate today’s fragmented digital landscape and deliver the personalization consumers expect while ensuring precision, compliance and scalability. About Dun & Bradstreet Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. Marc Fanelli Marc Fanelli is senior VP for Dun & Bradstreet’s digital audiences marketplace business that supports digital advertising initiatives across programmatic and social platforms, agencies, and data companies. Prior to his role at D&B, Fanelli was the chief operating officer of Eyeota, which was acquired by Dun & Bradstreet in 2021. Marc is a 30-year data-driven marketing executive, operations leader and entrepreneur whose career has always been centered at the intersection of data, analytics and technology solutions to some of the world’s largest brands.