Alfa Romeo - Dear Predictable

The second in a trio of Super Bowl spots for Fiat Chrysler’s Italian brand Alfa Romeo, between the second-quarter “Riding Dragons” and the fourth-quarter “Mozzafiato,” the third-quarter “Dear Predictable” by The Richard Group is a “Dear John” letter to boredom. As in past years, Fiat Chrysler broke with prevailing practice and held its ads back until the game for greater impact. It did the same with “Portraits” and “4x4ever” for Jeep in 2016. Despite the heightened political atmosphere soon after Donald Trump’s inauguration as president, however, Fiat Chrysler avoided the sort of political or cultural statements seen in some of its previous outings, like Chrysler’s “Born of Fire” anthem to Detroit from 2011 and “Halftime in America” from 2012. More politically confrontational Super Bowl advertisers in 2017 included Airbnb (“We Accept”), 84 Lumber (“The Journey Begins”) and It’s a 10 Haircare (“Four More Years”). BRAND: Alfa Romeo YEAR: 2017 AGENCY: The Richards Group SUPERBOWL: LI QUARTER AIRED: Q3