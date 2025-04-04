Alfa Romeo - Mozzafiato

This spot by Doner finishes a trilogy of commercials for Alfa Romeo, the Italian luxury car brand owned by Fiat Chrysler, in Super Bowl LI. The 60-second first installment, “Riding Dragons,” framed the brand in an aspirational way, while the second, “Dear Predictable,” made a tighter depiction of Alfa Romeo as cure for boredeom. The conclusion makes the closing pitch: This car will make you feel alive again. Doner global chief creative officer: Eric Weisberg. Exec VP-executive creative director: Brad Emmett. VP-creative director: Robert Legato. senior VP-group creative director: Sam Sefton. Exec VP-executive creative directors: Karen Cathel, Michael Stelmaszek. Exec VP-brand leader: Kerrin Kramer. Brand leader: Alex Drader. Exec VP-director of content production: Laurie Irwin. VP-executive producer, integrated production: Michael Stark. Associate broadcast producer: Jeremy Schaumann. Editor: Kevin Goolsby. BRAND: Alfa Romeo YEAR: 2017 AGENCY: Doner SUPERBOWL: LI QUARTER AIRED: Q4