Always - Like a Girl

Procter & Gamble’s Always, one of many first-time Super Bowl advertisers in 2015, condensed a three-minute video that went viral the summer before into one 60-second spot. The initial video by Lauren Greenfield, Sundance Film Festival award-winning creator of “The Queen of Versailles,” took issue with generations of playground taunts about people running, throwing or fighting “like a girl.” It asks: “When did doing something ‘like a girl’ become an insult?” The effort was led by Leo Burnett offices in Chicago, Toronto and London (including Holler), with support from Publicis Groupe siblings MSL Group on PR and Starcom MediaVest Group in media. The 60-second cut for the Super Bowl debuted on NBC’s “Today” show on Thursday, Jan. 29, several days before the game. In some ways the Always ad continued a theme first introduced to the Super Bowl in 2006, when P&G rival Unilever brought Dove’s “Campaign for Real Beauty” to the Super Bowl with “Little Girls.” Director: Lauren Greenfield. Production company: Chelsea Pictures. Chief creative officer: Judy John. Creative director: Becky Swanson. Digital creative director: Milos Obradovic. Copywriters: A.J. Hassan, Angel Capobianco. Art directors: Hmi Hmi Gibbs, Nick Bygraves. BRAND: Always YEAR: 2015 AGENCY: Leo Burnett SUPERBOWL: XLIX QUARTER AIRED: 1