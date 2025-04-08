Amazon - Baldwin Bowl

Amazon used its debut Super Bowl appearance to promote the Echo, the voice-controlled, web-enabled device inhabited by Alexa, its virtual assistant. A 15-second teaser released Jan. 27 showed Alec Baldwin and former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino preparing for a Super Bowl party with help from Alexa, followed by two more teaser spots. The full commercial via Leo Burnett Toronto, released one day before Super Bowl Sunday, yields a celebrity-packed party at Baldwin’s house, where the repartee is witty and the feuds are petty. Luckily Baldwin has an Echo to regulate the lights, music and barbs. (There’s also the ginormous Super Bowl audience watching the commercial, as Baldwin points out to keep Jason Schwartzman from sacking Dan Marino “so hard.”) Missy Elliott also uses the spot, alternately titled “Snack Stadium,” to debut her new song, “Pep Rally.” The ad kicked off a campaign with Schwartzman and Baldwin, who previously starred in Hulu’s first Super Bowl ad (“Alec in Huluwood”) that continued well after Super Bowl 50. But Amazon showed up at Super Bowl LI a year later with an entirely different execution, a trio of 10-second home vignettes (“My Girl,” “Finger Lick,” “Buster”). For an earlier big-game bash packed with stars, see Nike’s 1997 Lil Penny spot “Super Bowl Party.” Director: Randy Krallman. Production company: Soft Citizen. Director of photography: Bryan Newman. Executive producer: Link York. Managing director/executive producer: Eva Preger. Line producer: Ian Blain. Executive producer: Shannon Jones. Head of production: Andrew Colon. Executive producer/head of production: Rob Burns. Leo Burnett Toronto CEO/chief creative officer: Judy John. Copywriters: Judy John, Mike Johnson. Art director: Jordan Gladman. Senior VP/head of production/producer: Franca Piacente. Group account director: Gail Dhruv. Account supervisor: Kayla Osmond. Editorial: Saints Editorial. Editor: Brian Williams. Assistant editor: Alex Short. Producer: Stephanie Hickman. Post production: Alter Ego. Transfer: Eric Whipp. Online/SFX: The Vanity. VFX supervisor: Sean Cochrane. VFX artists: Mike Medeiros. Andre Arevalo. Producer: Bobbi Denton. BRAND: Amazon YEAR: 2016 AGENCY: Leo Burnett SUPERBOWL: 50 QUARTER AIRED: Q3