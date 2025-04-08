Apartments.com - Moving Day

Viewers who were already familiar with Apartments.com’s wacky campaign starring Jeff Goldblum as Brad Bellflower, Silicon Valley maverick, may have gotten more out of this ad than newcomers on Super Bowl Sunday. But for those who knew Goldblum/Bellflower, RPA L.A.’s “Moving Day” is an escalation and a party. The theme song to “The Jeffersons” and scenes of a choir helping people move does put the focus on getting a nice new apartment, leavened with “Jeffersons” jokes; when George Washington and Lil Wayne (nickname Weezy -- get it?) show up, even Goldblum is distracted. “Moving Day” was the first Super Bowl ad buy from the apartment-rental website, which complemented it with multiple teasers well before the game and eight local commercials around the country during the game. Director: Andreas Nilsson. Production company: Biscuit Filmworks. Managing director: Shawn Lacy. Director of photography: Hoyte Van Hoytema. Producer: Jay Veal. Production designer: K.M. Barrett. Chief creative officer: Joe Baratelli. Group creative director: Pat Mendelson. Creative director/art director: Hobart Birmingham. Creative director/copywriter: Perrin Anderson. Senior art director: Erin Costello. Copywriter: Andrew Hajjar. Chief production officer: Gary Paticoff. Executive producer: Selena Pizarro. Agency assistant producer: Grace Wang. Director of business affairs: Maria Del Homme. Management account director: Tom Kirk. Account director: Jim Sieminski. Senior account executives: Priscilla Estes, Tyler Brockington. Assistant account executive: Madeline Logan. Senior project manager: Dawn Burdue. Visual effects: A52. Editing: Cut + Run. Editor: Steve Gandolfi. BRAND: Apartments.com YEAR: 2016 AGENCY: RPA SUPERBOWL: 50 QUARTER AIRED: Q1