AstraZeneca - Envy

A constipated man wanders through a black-and-white discomfort-scape as AstraZeneca-backed “OIC is Different” raises awareness about a side effect of opioid painkillers in a second-quarter spot via BGB Group that wasn’t announced before the game. “Envy” may have been effective for AstraZeneca, which makes a treatment called Movantik, but the spot introduced a touch of malaise that 2016 Super Bowl advertising had avoided following the “Somber Bowl” of 2015. Like King Pharmaceuticals’ “Heart Attack” in 2007’s Super Bowl XLI, AstraZeneca used the game to call attention to a condition without explicitly promoting its treatment, which would trigger FDA requirements to spell out potential side effects (see “Biking” by Flomax and “Be My Baby” by Cialis). BRAND: AstraZeneca YEAR: 2016 AGENCY: BGB Group SUPERBOWL: 50 QUARTER AIRED: Q2