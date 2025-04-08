Avocados From Mexico - Avocados in Space

After Avocados From Mexico’s Super Bowl debut in 2015 pictured a prehistoric NFL-like draft for the earth’s best flora and fauna, the brand swung its lens to the future for its sophomore outing. The marketer said in October that it was testing early versions of four different potential approaches, some with celebrities and some without, some related to football more than others, all emphasizing the year-round availability of the product. The final result includes no football themes, but does have a cameo by Scott Baio from “Happy Days” and a nod to the 2015 web sensation “The Dress.” “Avocados in Space” was created by GSD&M, which made Avocados From Mexico’s first Super Bowl ad (“First Draft Ever”), with Havas Media on buying and execution. This is the minute-long version, released the Monday before Super Bowl Sunday, of Avocados From Mexico’s 30-second in-game ad, which ran during the first commercial break after kickoff. For a previous marketer’s past-to-the-future duo, see FedEx’s “Stick” in 2006 and “Moon Office” in 2007. But Super Bowl advertisers had been leaving the atmosphere at least since Hyatt Hotels in 1985 (“Hotel in Space”). Director: David Shane. Production company: O Positive. Chief creative officer: Jay Russell. President: Marianne Malina. Group creative directors: Tom Hamling, Tim Eger. Associate creative directors/copywriters: Leigh Browne, Barrett Michael. Associate creative director/art director: Jon Williamson. Director of production: Jack Epsteen. Account director: Sabia Siddiqi. Account supervisor: Brett Meldrum. Director of business affairs: Lindsay Wakabayashi. Chief strategist: Andrew Teagle. Strategy director: Jennifer Billiot. Project manager: Alicia Ross. Visual effects and color: The Mill. Mix: Sound Lounge. Sound design and editorial: Mackcut. Editor: Gavin Cutler. BRAND: Avocados From Mexico YEAR: 2016 AGENCY: GSD&M SUPERBOWL: 50 QUARTER AIRED: Q1