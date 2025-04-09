Avocados From Mexico - First Draft Ever

Avocados From Mexico, an organization that manages marketing of Mexican avocados in the U.S., in 2015 ran what it described as the first produce commercial in a Super Bowl. The ad, created out of GSD&M, explains how the avocado found its way to Mexico while Brazil, for example, got stuck with sloths. The spot depicts a funny fictional history from about four billion years ago, when it turns out that the world’s various plants and animals got selected by various nations during the “First Draft Ever.” NFL vets Doug Flutie and Jerry Rice make cameos as commentators. Avocados From Mexico supported the ad with “seven online videos on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter around a big consumer promotion that will unfold throughout the rest of the night and lead into the following day.” according to a spokeswoman. The agency that handled the buy was Havas Media. Avocados From Mexico would return to the Super Bowl for another go in 2016, but with a very different setting (“Avocados in Space”). Director: Matt Dilmore. Production company: Biscuit Filmworks. Director of photography: Darko Suvak. Managing director: Shawn Lacy. Executive producer: Colleen O’Donnell. Line Producer: Carr Donald. Chief creative officer: Jay Russell. President: Marianne Malina. Creative directors: Tom Hamling, Tim Eger. Senior copywriter: Leigh Browne. Senior art director: Jon Williamson. Director of production: Jack Epsteen. Account directors: Sabia Siddiqi, Norah Rudyk. Account supervisor: Elizabeth Perez. Business affairs manager: Linda Nhan. Chief strategist: Andrew Teagle. Strategist: Katie Fitzgerald. Studio art: David Fawcett, Summer Ortiz, Marcus Davis. Project manager: Marlo Gil, Alicia Ross. Senior art producer: Shannon McMillan. Editorial: Cut & Run. Editor: Jay Nelson. Producer: Remy Foxx. Managing director: Michelle Eskin. Executive Producer: Carr Schilling. Music and sound design: Robot Repair. Composer/sound designer: Doug Darnell. VFX: A52. Effects supervisor: Andy Barrios. Executive producer: Kim Christensen. Producer: Heather Johann. Mix: Eleven Sound. Mixer: Jeff Payne. BRAND: Avocados From Mexico YEAR: 2015 AGENCY: GSD&M SUPERBOWL: XLIX QUARTER AIRED: Q2