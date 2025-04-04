Bai Brands - Gentlemen

This 30-second national Super Bowl spot for Bai Brands, following a widely-appreciated regional ad buy in Super Bowl 50, stars Bai Chief Flavor Officer Justin Timberlake -- and for once a celebrity’s faux-executive title pays off. The ad was created by Bai’s in-house creative team, led by Chief Creative Officer Chad Portas, with “an integral role” by Timberlake, according to Bai founder and CEO Ben Weiss in a Jan. 19 statement. But that’s not even what we mean, exactly: It’s more that finally the celebrity’s original product plays an integral and winning part in a big ad pitch for the brand. “Gentlemen” also brings Christopher Walken back to the big game after a successful stint with Kia in Super Bowl 50 (“Walken Closet”). Directors: Hamish Rothwell, Joost Van Gelder. Production company: Superprime Films. Executive producer: Rebecca Skinner. BRAND: Bai Brands YEAR: 2017 AGENCY: internal SUPERBOWL: LI QUARTER AIRED: Q2