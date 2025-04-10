Beats Music - The Right Music

A pre-Apple-acquisition Beats deployed several frequent Super Bowl tactics at once in this 2014 ad for its streaming music service. Celebrity? Check. Animals? Check. Beloved story retold? Check. Ellen DeGeneres searches for just the right music in a modern version of “Goldilocks and the Three Bears.” (That’s not to be confused with GoldieBlox, whose “Come on Bring the Toyz” also appeared in Super Bowl XLVIII, courtesy of Intuit’s contest for small businesses.) Upon finding success via Beats Music, DeGeneres breaks into dance, a la the staple dance segment on her daytime talk show. She played it for her talk show audience, in fact, the Thursday before the game. The ad agency, R/GA, was notable for its roots as a digital shop, proving with a Super Bowl commercial that it had become far more. Director: Stacy Wall. Production company: Imperial Woodpecker. Producer: Laurie Boccaccio. Director of photography: Chris Blauvelt. Creative directors: Jay Zasa, James Temple. Art director: Lucio Rufo. Executive producer/head of production: David Kalvert. Producers: Shannon Worley, Monique Veillette. Editorial: Whitehouse Post. Editor: Lisa Gunning. Assistant editor: Brandon Porter. Producer: Lynne Mannino. Executive producer: Joni Williamson. Color: The Mill L.A., The Mill New York. Executive producer: Sue Troyan. Producer: Adam Reeb. Coordinator: Antonio Hardy. Shoot supervisors: Chris Knight, John Leonti. 2D lead artist: Chris Knight. 3D lead artist: David Lawson. BRAND: Beats Music YEAR: 2014 AGENCY: R/GA SUPERBOWL: XLVIII QUARTER AIRED: Q3