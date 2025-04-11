Becks Sapphire - Serenade

A black CGI goldfish via Mother in London introduced Beck’s Sapphire to the world during Super Bowl XLVII. The 30-second spot, created by Mother in London, ran in the third quarter, and was the second new product to be introduced by Anheuser-Busch InBev during the 2013 Super Bowl (see also Budweiser Black Crown’s “Celebration” and “Coronation”). It features a Chet Faker remix of Blackstreet’s 1996 hit “No Diggity.” “With a 3 week time frame, we designed, directed and produced the ad, creating a surreal, David Lynchian Twin peaks inspired curtain space for our hero to croon the object of his affection,” production company Psyop recalls on its website. “The commercial was originally designed as a black and white film, with simple, subtle ques of rich red sapphire and golden hues of beer. It ended up being redesigned with red curtains.” The Sapphire brand was a line extension of Beck’s, brewed with “German Saphir aroma hops” and, like Budweiser Black Label, offered a higher alcohol content than its progenitor. In addition to the spot’s pre-release on YouTube and digital advertising, the marketing strategy included pop-up displays in locales such as Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, SoHo in New York City and along South Beach in Miami. A-B InBev decided in 2016 to discontinue Black Crown in 2017. The goldfish here could be mistaken for an evolved version of Sparky, the already pretty-advanced star of Pepsi’s 1996 Super Bowl spot “Goldfish.” Directors: Lauren Indovina, Eben Mears. Production company: Psyop. Producer: Ave Carrillo. BRAND: Becks Sapphire YEAR: 2013 AGENCY: Mother SUPERBOWL: XLVII QUARTER AIRED: Q3