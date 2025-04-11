Best Buy - Asking Amy

Best Buy and Crispin Porter & Bogusky’s 30-second spot in the first quarter of Super Bowl XLVII, their third consecutive big-game appearance together, took a different direction than the prior two outings. Following a Justin Bieber-Ozzy Osbourne combo in 2011 (“Ozzy vs. Bieber”) and an homage to innovators in 2012 (“Innovators”), the retailer in 2013 presented the charming Amy Poehler playing the part of a customer peppering a sales associate with questions. It’s most charming and friendly of the trilogy. Best Buy decided to sit out the game in 2014. Director: Bryan Buckley, whose vast Super Bowl portfolio includes Honda’s “A New Truck to Love” (2016), TurboTax’s “Love Hurts” (2014), that “Ozzy vs. Bieber” spot for Best Buy, Bud Light’s “Conan O’Brien” (2009), CareerBuilder.com’s “Monkeys,” (2005) and FedEx’s “Desert Island” (2003). Director of photography: Scott Henriksen. Executive producers: Kevin Byrne, Mino Jarjoura. Production supervisor: Steve Ruggieri. Worldwide chief creative officer: Rob Reilly. Executive creative director: Steve Babcock. Creative directors: Dave Cook, Matt Fischvogt, Rich Tlapek. Associate creative director: Jamin Duncan. Senior copywriter: Jim Heekin. Art director: Jon Barco. Copywriter: Kelly McCormick. Video production: Chad Hoppenwasser. Senior integrated producer: Ramon Nuñez. Integrated producer: Romeo Joven. Junior integrated producer: Jamie Slade. Executive producer of music: Bill Meadows. Integrated producer of music: Jorge Ivan Vargas Perez. Junior music producer: Chip Herter. Cognitive anthropologist: Omar Quinones. Editorial: No6. BRAND: Best Buy YEAR: 2013 AGENCY: Crispin Porter & Bogusky SUPERBOWL: XLVII QUARTER AIRED: Q1