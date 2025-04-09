BMW - Newfangled Idea

BMW’s Super Bowl return after a four-year break begins in 1994 with Katie Couric and Bryant Gumbel, “Today” hosts at the time, struggling over the concept of the internet. “What is internet, anyway?” asks Gumbel. “What do you, write to it like mail?” Cut to the future and the two are struggling with the concept of the BMW i3, an all-electric car built in a wind-powered factory or something. Both Gumbel and Couric do a good job selling clueless -- they’re better actors than the athletes in a lot of the other Super Bowl spots of 2015. The ad via KBS+ is funny, moreover, but it’s also true. “Big ideas take a little getting used to,” it says. Back in 1994, the internet was a curiosity for many. In 2015, it’s a necessity. The same may or may not be true for electric cars 20 years hence, but it’s a good position for the ultimate driving machine to take. To make the most of its investment in 30 seconds of ad time on Super Bowl Sunday, BMW also played the Couric-Gumbel ad on the “Today” show on Monday, Jan. 26, to kick off the week leading into the game. Director: Dayton/Faris. Production company: Bob Industries. Director of photography: Philippe Le Sourd. Executive producer: Chuck Ryant. Unit production manager: Bart Lipton. Production supervisor: Jason Reda. Co-chief creative officers: Jonathan Mackler, Dan Kelleher. Executive creative director/art director: Paul Renner. Group creative director/copywriter: Marc Hartzman. Art director: Ali Eng. Head of production: Jenny Read. Executive director of content affairs: Robin Oksenhendler. Executive producer: Kyle Wright. Agency associate producer: Tony Xie. Editorial: MacKenzie Cutler. Editor: Ian MacKenzie. Assistant editor: Nick Divers. Executive producer: Sasha Hirschfeld. Post production: The Mill. Executive producer: Verity Grantham. Producer: Katie Kolombatovich. 2D lead: Gavin Wellsman. BRAND: BMW YEAR: 2015 AGENCY: KBS+ SUPERBOWL: XLIX QUARTER AIRED: Q1