Bud Light - Bud Light Party

It was an easy call months before Super Bowl 50 that fast-rising Amy Schumer would star in at least one Super Bowl ad. Bud Light smartly made it theirs, replacing prior years’ unfamous people in surprise scenarios (“Real Life Pac-Man,” “Epic Night”) to deploy stars this time around, with a script no less. The result is a pretty funny bit pegged to the year’s presidential election, complete with caucus-size sexual innuendo that’s surprising for the Super Bowl but not for CBS, home to that year’s game but also “Two Broke Girls.” (It turned out not to be shocking for the presidential race, either, once Donald Trump defended the size of his penis during a GOP primary debate that March.) The campaign marked the debut effort for Bud Light by Wieden & Kennedy New York, which won the account the summer before, and came as Anheuser-Busch InBev’s most important U.S. brand sought to reverse a sales slump. Schumer and Rogen were joined by actor Michael Pena in the spot, and the campaign eventually included other celebrities such as UFC fighter Ronda Rousey. Bud Light released the ad on Feb. 3, the Wednesday before the game. Directors: Neal Brennan, Evan Goldberg. Production company: Caviar LA. Agency producer: Alison Hill. Assistant producer: Lisa Delonay. Executive creative directors: Colleen Decourcy, Karl Lieberman. Creative directors: Stuart Jennings, Gary Van Dzura. Copywriter: Howard Finkelstein. Art director: Grant Mason. Head of content production: Nick Setounski. Editorial Company: Arcade. Project Managers: Lauren Amato, Cory Chonko. Strategist: Nick Docherty. Account team: Brandon Pracht, Price Manford, Alex Scaros, Kyle Glackin. Business affairs: Sara Jagielski, Justine Lowe, Carolina Hernandez. VFX/post production: The Mill. Executive producer: Chris Kiser. VFX supervisor/2D lead: Ilia Mokhtareizadeh. 3D Lead: Edward Shires. BRAND: Bud Light YEAR: 2016 AGENCY: Wieden & Kennedy SUPERBOWL: 50 QUARTER AIRED: Q2