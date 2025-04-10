Bud Light - Epic Night Part 2

After getting underway with “Epic Night Part 1” earlier in the first quarter, Anheuser-Busch’s Bud Light and BBDO continue the adventures of a guy who’s up for whatever, outdoor ad-sales charmer Ian Rappaport. The larger strategy for the “Up for Whatever” campaign, new to viewers in early 2014, was to connect the brand with good times, while putting a heavy emphasis on experiential and digital marketing. Director: “Jackass” director Jeff Tremaine. Production company: HeLo. Director of photography Bojan Bazelli. Managing director: Brendan Kiernan. Executive producers: Robert Lewis, Justin Moore-Lewy. Supervising producer: Chris Rouchard. Line producer: Paula Cohen. BBDO global chief creative officer: David Lubars. Chief creative officer: Greg Hahn. Executive creative directors: Mike Smith, Ralph Watson. Associate creative director/copywriter: Rick Williams. Associate creative director/art director: Marcel Yunes. Director of integrated production: Dave Rolfe. Executive producers: Dan Blaney, Diane McCann. Producer: Mona Lisa Farrokhnia. Senior integrated business manager: Debbie Amsden. Managing director: Jeff Adkins. Editorial: MacKenzie Cutler. Editor: Mike Rizzo. BRAND: Bud Light YEAR: 2014 AGENCY: BBDO SUPERBOWL: XLVII QUARTER AIRED: Q1