Budweiser Black Crown - Celebration

Anehuser-Busch Inbev used two of the six ads it had in 2013 to promote the new Budweiser Black Crown, a high-alcohol and upscale version of the flagship Bud. The two 30-second spots aired in the first quarter of the game, featuring black-clad partygoers -- “the finest of our nation” in a sort of hipster “Eyes Wide Shut” ballroom having fun and drinking Black Crown, described as “a distinctive amber lager.” This is the first, to be followed by “Coronation.” The spots were created by Anomaly, which also handled the flagship Budweiser brand. It was also the second year in a row that Anheuser Busch decided to launch products during the Super Bowl. In 2012, the company used the game to intrdouce Bud Light Platinum. A-B InBev decided in 2016 to discontinue Black Crown in 2017. Executive creative director: Mike Byrne. Creative director/art director: Lars Jorgensen. Creative director/copywriter: Martin Peters Ginsborg. Executive producer: Andrew Loevenguth. Senior producer: Carrie Lewis. Director/director of photography: Samuel Bayer. Production company: Serial Pictures. Executive producer: Violaine Etienne. Producer: Jessica Carlson. Production supervisor: Bob Williamson. Editorial: Spot Welders. Editor: Brad Waskewich. Head of production: Joanne Ferraro. Senior producer: Ellen Lavery, Amanda Slamin. Editorial assistant: Travis Moore. Color/post: The Mill. Color: Fergus McCall. Senior compositor: Tony Robins. Senior producer: Carl Walters. Producer: Katie Kolombatovich. Sound: Audio Engine. BRAND: Budweiser Black Crown YEAR: 2013 AGENCY: Anomaly SUPERBOWL: XLVII QUARTER AIRED: Q1