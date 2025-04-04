Budweiser - Born the Hard Way

Anheuser-Busch InBev, which holds exclusive beer advertising rights for the Super Bowl, ran three and a half minutes of commercials during Super Bowl LI game, on par with its purchase in Super Bowl 50: a 30-second Super Bowl debut for its below-premium Busch brand, a 90-second spot to begin a new Bud Light campaign, a 30-second ad for Michelob Ultra and this 60-second Budweiser spot by MDC’s Anomaly. The ad focuses on Bud’s immigrant roots amid an intense immigration debate stirred by the arrival of Donald Trump in the White House a few weeks before the game, recasting its tagline as “Born the Hard Way” for the moment. Its message isn’t particularly polarizing on its own: Making a better life by getting to a new country is hard, and worth respect. But it’s a little political, with a “dream” reference that evokes the young so-called “dreamers” whom Barack Obama tried to protect from deportation, and it aired at a time when everything was viewed through a political lens. Anomaly’s seven-year run making Bud Super Bowl ads ended with this spot, however. In December 2017, an Anheuser-Busch InBev spokesman confirmed that Anomaly would sit out the next game for Bud. “The brand has sourced ideas from its collective of creative agencies,” including VaynerMedia, David and Mosaic, he said. Director: Chris Sargent. Production company: Anonymous Content. BRAND: Budweiser YEAR: 2017 AGENCY: Anomaly SUPERBOWL: LI QUARTER AIRED: Q3