Budweiser - Hero’s Welcome

Budweiser and Anomaly throw a parade for one veteran, Lt. Chuck Nadd, as he arrives home just weeks before the commerical would air. Our 2014 ad review approved, though it wondered whether the ubiquity of YouTube surprises for returning troops had stolen a little of the game-day impact. The ad’s #Salute, however, was more than just a hashtag. It was part of the brewer’s partnership with Folds of Honor, for which it helped raise $6.5 million between 2010 and 2013. And Budweiser felt strongly enough about the effort that it expanded the time it gave “Hero’s Welcome” on game day, from the initially planned 30 seconds to a full minute. A couple years later, Bud would escalate its patriotic marketing even further, replacing its own name on cans and bottles with “America.” Director: The Malloys. Production company: HSI Productions. Managing director: Rebecca Skinner. Executive producer: Kim Dellar. Producer: John Hardin. Production supervisor: Bernie Cassar. Director of photgraphy: Adam Kimmel. 1st assistant director: Monty Greenlee. Production designer: Zach Mathews. Chief creative officer: Mike Byrne. Executive creative directors: Eric Segal, Ian Toombs. Creative director: Tom Christmann. Art director: Brendan Gallogly. Copywriter: Gino Click. Senior producer: Jesse Wann. Executive producer/head of production: Andrew Loevenguth. Head of business affairs: Annemarie Cullen. Business affairs managers: Kristin Bilella, Breck Henson. Founding partner: Jason DeLand. Business director: Jimmy Euwer. Project director: Tovah Feinberg. BRAND: Budweiser YEAR: 2014 AGENCY: Anomaly SUPERBOWL: XLVIII QUARTER AIRED: Q3