Budweiser - Lost Dog

Oh, c’mon, Budweiser. You really expect us to just sit there, year after year, and lap this stuff up like a loyal Labrador? Fine. We will. It was the third year running that the Clydesdales (and their trainer, played by actor Don Jeanes) featured in a Budweiser Super Bowl campaign. According to the brand, seven Clydesdales underwent training for three months to fine-tune their skills for the new ad, and eight puppies -- seven females and one male -- were featured. Budweiser and agency Anomaly released “Lost Dog,” one of Anheuser-Busch InBev’s seven ads in Super Bowl XLIX, on the “Today” show on Jan. 28. But later in 2015 the company said the following big game would not see a puppy return, citing perennial questions about how much beer cute-animal-advertising actually sells. (But the Clydesdales, as “icons of the brand,” would be back, it said.) “Lost Dog” was directed by Super Bowl veteran Jake Scott (son of “1984” director Ridley Scott). Production Co.: RSA. Editorial Company: Whitehouse Post. Editor: Rick Lawley. Assistant Editor: Alejandro Villagran. Executive Producer: Lauren Hertzberg. Senior Producer: Melanie Klein. BRAND: Budweiser YEAR: 2015 AGENCY: Anomaly SUPERBOWL: XLIX QUARTER AIRED: Q2