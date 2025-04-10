Budweiser - Puppy Love

Clydesdales and puppies -- This is definitely a Super Bowl ad. “Puppy Love” brings back the Clydesdale trainer from 2013’s well-received “Brotherhood” commercial, this time giving up a puppy for adoption instead of a horse for the Bud team. The puppy, however, has other ideas. The ad, created by Anomaly, was the single most-liked Super Bowl spot from 2011 through 2015, according to Ace Metrix research. It also revived the same question that has often been asked of animal advertising: How does that sell [fill in the blank]? Versions of that challenge have been asked so many times that Budweiser and Goodby, Silverstein & Partners had a lizard raise it during one of Bud’s swamp ads in the 1999 Super Bowl (“Frogs Fired”). And, after one more puppy outing in the 2015 game (“Lost Dog”), Budweiser decided to send the cute critters to the doghouse for Super Bowl 50. “They have zero impact on beer sales,” Jorn Socquet, U.S. VP-marketing for A-B InBev, told Bloomberg in fall of 2015. “Those ads I wouldn’t air again because they don’t sell beer.” In a statement to Ad Age, he added, “We learned that content focused on the quality of our beer was most effective in generating sales.” The Clydesdales, however, still have a ticket to appear in Super Bowl ads, he said. “Puppy Love,” which was directed by Jake Scott, was released the Wednesday before Super Bowl XLVIII. Scott also directed Coca-Cola’s “Going All the Way” in the same game. Anomaly’s Budweiser work in the Super Bowl dates back to “Wild West” in 2011. BRAND: Budweiser YEAR: 2014 AGENCY: Anomaly SUPERBOWL: XLVIII QUARTER AIRED: Q4