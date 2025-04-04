Busch - Buschhhhh

Anheuser-Busch InBev gave its Super Bowl ad lineup some blue-collar appeal by dedicating one of its ads to its below-premium Busch brand. Like Wendy’s one-note ode to never-frozen beef in the same Super Bowl, Busch nails the execution of the lone joke here, an update on the brand’s old TV ads making opening a can of beer into a sound of nature. The spot was created by Interpublic’s Deutsch New York, which won the account the August before the game. Busch -- which was introduced in 1955 as Busch Bavarian Beer -- had never before run a Super Bowl ad, according to Ad Age records. BRAND: Busch YEAR: 2017 AGENCY: Deutsch SUPERBOWL: LI QUARTER AIRED: Q1