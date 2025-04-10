Butterfinger - Cup Therapy

Butterfinger’s Super Bowl commercial did not include longtime Butterfinger mascot Bart Simpson, instead presenting a Peanut Butter and Chocolate in couples counseling (and heading toward a threesome with Butterfinger). The spot, via Dailey in West Hollywood, Calif., promoted Butterfinger Peanut Butter Cups from Nestle, a line extension meant to go head-to-head with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups from Hershey. Butterfinger set up the Super Bowl spot with a teaser showing other famous food “couples” waiting in the lobby to see a counselor. The brand returned to the Super Bowl in 2016 with “Bolder Than Bold.” BRAND: Butterfinger YEAR: 2014 AGENCY: Dailey SUPERBOWL: XLVIII QUARTER AIRED: Q4