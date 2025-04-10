CarMax - Slow Clap

Shop at CarMax and you’ll be rewarded with a now-cliché movie experience: the slow clap. Indeed, in this spot, our hero is applauded not only by increasingly improbable bystanders but also by Sean Astin, star of the movie that’s an encyclopedia of every sports cliché, and champion of the slow-clap scene, “Rudy.” This is the 45-second version of CarMax’s 30-second Super Bowl buy, released online before the game. (It is not, however, “Slow Bark,” a non-Super Bowl version in which CarMax replaces people with puppies.) For other examples of nostalgia in Super Bowl XLVIII, see the ads from Radio Shack (“Phone Call”) and Oikois (“The Spill”). Director: Harold Einstein. Production company: Station Film. Executive producer: Eric Liney. Chief creative officer: Eric Silver. Creative directors: Jillian Dresser, Howard Finkelstein, Casey Rand. Senior producer: Joel Jeffords. Editorial: Mackenzie Cutler. Editor: Dave Anderson. Assistant Editor: Mike Leuis. Producer: Evan Meeker. Telecine: CO3. Colorist: Tim Masick. Audio Post Company: Sound Lounge. Engineer: Tom Jucarone. Executive producer: Vicky Ferraro. Producer: Toria Sheffield. Music: Butter Music and Sound. Composer: Andrew Sherman. Executive producer: Ian Jeffreys. Producer: Annick Mayer. BRAND: CarMax YEAR: 2014 AGENCY: Silver & Partners SUPERBOWL: XLVIII QUARTER AIRED: Q2