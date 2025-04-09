Carnival - Return to the Sea

The company’s first Super Bowl ad, by BBDO Atlanta, promotes its full range of brands: Princess Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Costa Cruises and Seabourn. It is also the result of consumer voting on four potential ads first released in December (voters were entered in a contest promising a yearly cruise for life). But did voters pick the right one? Like Chrysler’s ad in the same Super Bowl using a Paul Harvey voiceover to extol farmers for Ram Trucks, Carnival plays audio of John F. Kennedy extolling the sea for a cruise line. Where Harvey’s delivery is oddly haunting and near perfect, though, JFK’s is sort of odd. But boomers love them some JFK -- the audio is from his kickoff of the 1962 America’s Cup -- so the ad works for Carnival. BRAND: Carnival YEAR: 2015 AGENCY: BBDO SUPERBOWL: XLIX QUARTER AIRED: 1