Chevrolet - Romance

This Chevy spot is vaguely Bud Light-ish with its slightly raunchy approach. It may have gone over the heads of some. But for those who sat through an entire football season of Silverado’s earnest spots -- all of which start with “A man. A man and his truck. A man, his truck and...” -- the addition of a stud bull (literally) and a soundtrack featuring Hot Chocolate’s “You Sexy Thing” was a refreshing change of pace. BRAND: Chevrolet YEAR: 2014 AGENCY: Leo Burnett SUPERBOWL: XLVIII QUARTER AIRED: Q1