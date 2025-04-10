Chobani - How Matters

One way to time-stamp the packaged-foods zeitgeist of 2014 would be to note that this archive includes not one but two Greek yogurt commercials for Super Bowl XLVIII. In this one, via Droga5, a real bear wants to pay cash for his Chobani, even if he’s destroyed the place and scared off all the customers. Voiceover by Mandy Patinkin acknowledges that a “cup of yogurt won’t change the world.” Then it adds, “But how we make it, might.” If the message might be lost in a room full of Super Bowl viewers drinking soda, beer and orange-dusted chips and puffs, the bear might be enough to help them recall Chobani later on. Listen for Bob Dylan’s 1966 song “I Want You” in the background; you can actually see Dylan in a 2014 Super Bowl spot for Chrysler (“America’s Import”). Oikos, the other Greek yogurt in that year’s game (“The Spill”), actually first took the big stage for Super Bowl XLVI in 2012, before skipping a year and returning for 2014. Director: Ivan Zacharias. Production company: Smuggler. Director of photography: Jan Velicky. Partners: Brian Carmody, Patrick Milling Smith. Droga5 creative chairman: David Droga. Chief creative officer: Ted Royer. Creative directors: Rick Dodds, Steve Howell. Art director: Karen Short. Head of integrated production: Sally-Ann Dale. Head of broadcast production: Ben Davies. Producer: Sam Kilbreth. Chief strategy officer: Jonny Bauer. Group planning director: Donny Jensen. Head of digital strategy: Chet Gulland. Digital strategy director: George Bennett. Group communication strategy director: Colleen Leddy. Communications strategist: William de Lannoy. Chobani Chief marketing officer: Peter McGuinness. Senior VP-brand marketing: Brad Charron. VP-brand communications: Josh Dean. Director of brand communications: Jessica Lauria. BRAND: Chobani YEAR: 2014 AGENCY: Droga5 SUPERBOWL: XLVIII QUARTER AIRED: Q3