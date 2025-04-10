Chrysler - America’s Import

This two-minute Super Bowl epic via Global Hue continued Chrysler’s “Imported from Detroit” theme but introduced a new tagline, “America’s Import.” Although it was one of many ads in Super Bowl 2014 playing up patriotism, it also got knocked in a few corners for apparently ceding quality to overseas manufacturers in arenas other than Chrysler’s. That’s Bob Dylan telling viewers, after all, to let Germany brew your beer and let Asia assemble your phone: “We will build your car.” Despite a rather un-NFL image, Dylan was no stranger to Super Bowl advertising, turning up in a Victoria’s Secret Super Bowl spot in 2004, for example, and a mash-up with Will.i.am for Pepsi in 2009 (“Forever Young”). You’ll hear Dylan’s voice in another 2014 Super Bowl ad, Chobani’s “How Matters.” Like Fiat Chrysler’s Jeep ad in the same game (“Restless”), “America’s Import” was directed by Arnaud Uyttenhove, who has also worked for brands including Coca-Cola, Nike, Gatorade, Toyota and L’Oreal. BRAND: Chrysler YEAR: 2014 AGENCY: Global Hue SUPERBOWL: XLVIII QUARTER AIRED: Q3