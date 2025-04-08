Coca-Cola - A Mini Marvel

Two media and marketing giants, Coca-Cola and Walt Disney Co.’s Marvel, team up to promote one another, to satisfactorily amusing effect. They weren’t the only ones to have that idea though: Wix.com and DreamWorks Animation collaborated on a Super Bowl spot (“Start Stunning”) that hyped both the web-services platform and the studio’s “Kung-Fu Panda 3.” (DreamWorks Animation would agree to be acquired by Comcast later that year, incidentally, in a move to better battle Disney.) As for the spot: Given Ant-Man’s on-the-nose role promoting Coke’s diminutive cans, it’s no surprise that the “A Mini Marvel” feels like 2015’s “Ant-Man” in theaters: No heart-stopper, but often as charming as “Ant-Man” actor Paul Rudd himself. Rudd is more engaging in “Bud Light Party,” of course, but only because viewers can actually see his face. It’s a light, soda-selling turn after a 2015 commercial tackling internet bullying (“Download Happiness”) and 2014’s inspirational “It’s Beautiful.” “A Mini Marvel” was created by Wieden & Kennedy Portland, the shop’s first contribution to the marketer’s new global campaign called “Taste the Feeling,” which replaced “Open Happiness.” Coke teased the ad by sending a package to members of the media that included Coke cans emblazoned with images of Marvel characters such as the Hulk, Ant-Man, Black Widow and Captain America. The final spot included Coke’s new “Taste the Feeling” tagline. Unlike many of its fellow advertisers in Super Bowl 50, Coke did not release the spot early. Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo. Production company: Bullitt. Director of photography: Trent Opaloch. Line producer: Diane Catsup. Executive producers: Todd Makurath, Luke Ricci. Executive creative directors: Mark Fitzloff, Joe Staples. Creative directors: Hal Curtis, Antony Goldstein, Jeff Gillette. Copywriter: Becca Wadlinger. Art directors: Nick Stokes, Nate Nowinowski. Head of TV production: Ben Grylewicz. Producer: Robert Saxon. Account managers: Adelaide Smythe, Brian Mead, Thomas Harvey. Visual effects: Luma Pictures. Visual effects supervisor: Vince Cirelli. Flame artist: Claire Pereira de Souza. Managing director: Jay Lichtman. Producers: Louisa Cartwright, Matt Moran, Michael Perdew. Creative director: Matt Lydecker. Animation director: Raphael Pimentel. Digital effects supervisor: Justin Johnson. Motion graphics artist: Faraz Abbasi. BRAND: Coca-Cola YEAR: 2016 AGENCY: Wieden & Kennedy SUPERBOWL: 50 QUARTER AIRED: Q2