Coca-Cola - Going All the Way

This sweet spot, shot in Packers territory of Green Bay, Wisc., shows a young man make an unlikely touchdown on his school field but keeps going until he reaches a second, more famous end zone and celebrates with a Coke. The groundskeeper’s “Hey, kid” is a nice callback to Coca-Cola’s classic 1980 Super Bowl spot starring Mean Joe Greene (“Early Showers”) -- if possibly more affecting with ad-industry pros who get the reference than the general Super Bowl audience in 2014. Wieden & Kennedy’s “Going All the Way” was one of two Coca-Cola ads in Super Bowl XLVIII, accompanying the marketer’s “It’s Beautiful.” Coke helped amplify the publicity around the spot with a promise to donate $50,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of America after it generated 10,000 shares online, which took less than a day. Director: Jake Scott, who also helmed Budweiser’s “Puppy Love” in the same Super Bowl. Production company: RSA Films. Executive producer: Tracie Norfleet. Line producer: David Mitchell. Head of production: Elicia Laport. Creative director: Hal Curtis. Executive creative directors: Joe Staples, Susan Hoffman. Creative directors: Antony Goldstein, Jeff Gillette. Producer: Anna Smith. Planners: Nicole Brandell, Maria Correa. Comms planning: Alex Barwick, Kelsey Bozanich. Business affairs: Karen Murillo. Project manager: Laurie Holtz. Head of production: Ben Grylewicz. Editorial: Rock Paper Scissors. Editor: Adam Pertofsky. BRAND: Coca-Cola YEAR: 2014 AGENCY: Wieden & Kennedy SUPERBOWL: XLVIII QUARTER AIRED: Q4