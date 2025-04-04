Coca-Cola - Love Story

A great human spot about pairing Coca-Cola and food stands out in the Super Bowl LI roster despite having been on the air for some months -- not exactly the spirit of modern Super Bowl advertising. The spot, by the Fitzco unit of McCann, also makes great use of music with a soundtrack by “Put It Together” by Langhorne Slim & The Law. Coca-Cola Co. also used Super Bowl LI to run a separate pre-existing spot, for Coke sibling Sprite (“Tacos”). The 2017 game was actually home to an unusual batch of spots that had already hit the air before Super Bowl Sunday. Other offenders, for those offended by that sort of thing, included Google (“Coming Home”), King’s Hawaiian (“False Cabinet”) and Fiji Water (“Nature’s Gift”). It should be noted, of course, that one of Coke’s most popular Super Bowl ads, the “Mean” Joe Greene “Hey Kid” spot (technically “Early Showers”) of 1980 and 1981 was also not original for the big game. Previous recent Coca-Cola ads in the Super Bowl veered more toward spectacles and special effects, with super heroes (“A Mini Marvel”), big statements (“It’s Beautiful”) and races through the desert where viewers pick the winner (“Mirage”). BRAND: Coca-Cola YEAR: 2017 AGENCY: Fitzco SUPERBOWL: LI QUARTER AIRED: Q2