Coca-Cola - Security Camera

Nothing wrong with sticking with a good idea. This ad, originally from Coke Argentina and created by Y&R Argentina Creative Director Martin Mercado and production company Landia, shows acts of kindness and courage on real footage taken by security cameras around the world. Coca-Cola knew it was a crowd pleaser from the buzz garnered on the brand’s YouTube and Facebook channels for Latin America, before airing it during the London Olympics in 2012. The vignettes are set to the upbeat “Give A Little Bit,” performed by writer and composer Roger Hodgson, co-founder of Supertramp. Coca-Cola was one of four marketers that turned to overseas agencies for Super Bowl creative work in 2013. “This is a great creative piece that exemplifies Coca-Cola’s core values and what makes the brand so special,” a Coke spokeswoman told Ad Age after the game, adding that the work “made a splash” at the London Olympics. “It is a top performing ad that resonates very well across a broad audience.” BRAND: Coca-Cola YEAR: 2013 AGENCY: Landia and Y&R SUPERBOWL: XLVII QUARTER AIRED: Q1