Colgate - Save Water

Who says pro-social advertising is dying? Coca-Cola pivoted from a cry against online bullying in 2015 (“Download Happiness”) to a superhero charmer in 2016 (“A Mini Marvel”), and Super Bowl 50’s ad roster at large mostly put the prior year’s “Somber Bowl” behind it, but Colgate scores some points with this serious commercial nonetheless. It may help to stand out by standing up for something at the Super Bowl, rather than traveling in a pack. Like Axe’s “Find Your Magic,” “Save Water” via Y&R Peru is a cut-down version of a pre-existing ad. It was the first Super Bowl commercial for Colgate, part of Colgate-Palmolive. Director: Milovan Radovic. Production company: Patria. Executive creative director: Flavio Pantigoso. Head of art: Christian Sánchez. Art director: Erick Galvan. Agency producer: Malena Mellado. BRAND: Colgate YEAR: 2016 AGENCY: Young & Rubicam SUPERBOWL: 50 QUARTER AIRED: Q4