Doritos - Cowboy Kid

The eighth consecutive installment of Doritos’ “Crash the Super Bowl” contest had two winners: Consumers chose one user-generated spot, “Time Machine,” and Doritos’ marketing team picked the other, “Cowboy Kid.” Arizona’s Ryan Andersen, creator of “Time Machine,” and California’s Amber and David Gill, creators of “Cowboy Kid,” got the chance to work on the set of “Marvel’s The Avengers: Age of Ultron.” Neither got near the online views of creeptastic Australian entry “Finger Cleaner.” Super Bowl XLVIII was the first time “Crash the Super Bowl” was open to entries from people in all 46 countries where the chips are sold. The contest continued through Super Bowl 50 in 2016 (“Doritos Dogs,” “Ultrasound”). Created with an assist from Goodby, Silverstein & Partners. BRAND: Doritos YEAR: 2014 AGENCY: Goodby, Silverstein & Partners SUPERBOWL: XLVIII QUARTER AIRED: Q4