Doritos - Fashionista Daddy

Doritos’ seventh consecutive “Crash the Super Bowl” contest for user-generated commercials (with the help of Goodby, Silverstein & Partners) in 2013 produced “Goat 4 Sale,” featuring a screaming goat that eats nothing but tortilla chips, and “Fashionista Daddy,” in which a little girl entices her father and his friends to play princess with her by offering a bag of Doritos. To keep the strategy fresh, Frito-Lay concentrated the submissions and voting on a Facebook app instead of its usual microsite and offered an extra prize in addition to the usual cash: The ad that scored the highest on the USA Today Super Bowl Ad Meter would get the chance to work with Michael Bay on “Transformers: The Age of Extinction.” Although neither of the two got into the top three on the Ad Meter, “Fashionista Daddy” scored the highest. Its director, Mark Freiburger, won the chance of working with Bay. The contest would end after Super Bowl 50 in 2016. BRAND: Doritos YEAR: 2013 AGENCY: Goodby, Silverstein & Partners SUPERBOWL: XLVII QUARTER AIRED: Q2