Doritos - Ultrasound

“Ultrasound” wasn’t the top vote-getter in Doritos’ final “Crash the Super Bowl” contest, but it got a 30-second berth in the game all the same and wound up outscoring the contest winner, “Doritos Dogs,” on USA Today’s annual Ad Meter. The ad was created by Australian director Peter Carstairs, who won $100,000 just for making the top three, with the help of agency Cummins & Partners. (Over the years, “Crash the Super Bowl” evolved beyond a focus on pure amateurs to accept entries with greater involvement by professionals.) Omnicom Group’s Goodby Silverstein & Partners assisted on the climactic “Crash” contest, as it had since the inaugural run in 2007, when the first winner was “Live the Flavor” and the close second was “Check Out Girl.” After skipping Super Bowl LI, Frito-Lay said Doritos would be back for 2018’s Super Bowl LII with an ad by Goodby Silverstein -- but no crowdsourcing. Director: Peter Carstairs. Production company: Mr Smith. Director of photography: Earle Dresner. Design: Ben Bangay. Integration director: Nikia Shepherd. Producer: Helene Nicol. Agency CEO: Sean Cummins. Executive creative directors: Ben Couzens, Jim Ingram. Copywriter: Liam Jenkins. Art Director: Heath Collins. Casting: Nick Hamon Casting. Casting director: Megan D’Arcy. Animation: Simon Bronson. Editor: Billy Browne. BRAND: Doritos YEAR: 2016 AGENCY: Goodby, Silverstein & Partners SUPERBOWL: 50 QUARTER AIRED: Q1