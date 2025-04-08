Fitbit - Dualities

Four people segue between work or social life and gym life with their $200 Blaze FitBit wearables, with swappable bands for any occasion in an ad that was released during the Consumer Electronics Show in January but went on to become the first Super Bowl commercial for wearable tech. “Blaze is fitness first, but it’s also very much about style,” said Tim Rosa, VP-global marketing at Fitbit, when the spot first came out. “So when you are working out at the gym, we have an accessory for you. When you are at work, we have an accessory for you. And when you are out with the buddies or girlfriend, we have an accessory for you.” The ad was FitBit’s Super Bowl debut, joining a freshman class that also included Amazon (“Party”), Apartments.com (“Moving Day”), Colgate (“Save Water”), Marmot (“Love the Outside”), PayPal (“There’s a New Money in Town”), Persil (“#1 Rated”) and SoFi (“Great Loans for Great People”). It was created by San Francisco-based Argonaut, an agency formed by alumni from Goodby, Silverstein & Partners in 2013. Argonaut created Fitbit’s first global campaign nearly a year later in November 2014. BRAND: Fitbit YEAR: 2016 AGENCY: Argonaut SUPERBOWL: 50 QUARTER AIRED: Q3